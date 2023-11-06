St. Louis Cardinals Offseason Outlook for 2023-24 Free Agency

Regardless of any additions made, there will be a changing of the guard in the rotation as Cardinals legend Adam Wainwright has officially retired after his 18th season with the team.

People keep asking me if I’m officially retired. Well, here is my official retirement paperwork that we turned in to the @Cardinals and @MLBPA. Retired? Absolutely, for all the best reasons. Will send more later. Love y’all. pic.twitter.com/yxCvgFjFdz — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) October 30, 2023

St. Louis won’t be losing many players to free agency this offseason, and if their stars bounce back and they make the right moves on the pitching side, the Cardinals can be right back in contention in 2024. So, let’s dive in and see what the 2022 NL Central champs can do this winter to find their way back into the playoff picture.

Contract Decisions

The only players coming off the books in St. Louis are Wainwright, Drew VerHagen, Taylor Motter, Jacob Barnes and Tres Barrera. VerHagen may be the only one of the five with a shot of returning to the team in 2024 after throwing 61 innings of relief in 2023.

The Cardinals also have eight players eligible for arbitration, who are projected to make the following amounts next season (all projections via MLB Trade Rumors):

Tyler O’Neill: $5.5MM

Dakota Hudson: $3.7MM

Tommy Edman: $6.5MM

Ryan Helsley: $3MM

Andrew Knizner: $2MM

Dylan Carlson: $1.8MM

Jake Woodford: $1.1MM

JoJo Romero: $900K

St. Louis could non-tender the likes of Barnes, Hudson, Knizner and Woodford to clear up some roster spots and reallocate that money elsewhere.

Starting Pitching

Internal options for 2024: Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz, Zack Thompson, Dakota Hudson, Matthew Liberatore, Drew Rom, Connor Thomas, Tink Hence, Gordon Graceffo