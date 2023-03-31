Red Sox Hope Alex Verdugo Delivers Breakout Campaign in 2023

Opening Day 2023 will mark the fourth season since the Red Sox traded their homegrown, superstar right fielder, Mookie Betts, to the Dodgers. The trade immediately panned out for the Dodgers as they won 2020 World Series and have continued to be one of the best teams in baseball while the Red Sox now sit at the bottom of their division.

In return for Betts, the Red Sox acquired right fielder Alex Verdugo, infield prospect Jeter Downs and catching prospect Connor Wong. So far Wong has been unremarkable in his small MLB sample size, but his return on investment won’t fully be known until he takes on a bigger role with the team.

In December, the Sox designated Downs for assignment after only 14 appearances with the team. Although fans had high hopes for Downs in the future, he was never the star piece of this trade.

Verdugo for Betts. Right fielder for right fielder. From day one, all eyes were on Alex Verdugo. He had huge shoes to fill and an intense pressure from fans to deliver.