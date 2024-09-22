Ranking the Top 10 Rookies of the 2024 MLB Season

7. RHP Luis Gil, NYY

2024 stats: 27 GS, 140.2 IP, 14-6, 3.14 ERA, 3.90 FIP, 10.30 K/9, 4.67 BB/9, 2.4 fWAR

There was a period of time where it appeared to be Gil on his way to the AL Rookie of the Year Award and not one of his teammates or division rivals. The right-hander started his season off on a great foot, especially throughout the month of May when he didn’t allow more than one run in any of his six starts.

Oh, and he also struck out 14 batters in just six innings against the White Sox on May 18. Then he punched out eight batters in his next start against the Mariners and then nine more in the next one against the Angels.

Gil fell victim to a few rough starts from then to now and also missed some time in August and September thanks to a back injury. This was enough to take him out of the running for the AL’s best rookie, but he’s still been great as a whole. A 3.14 ERA and 3.90 FIP from an oft-injured former top prospect in his first full season is a huge win for the Yankees.

6. OF Colton Cowser, BAL

2024 stats: 536 PA, 22 HR, 74 R, 64 RBI, .246/.325/.445, 120 wRC+, 8 SB, 3.9 fWAR

A two month slump through May and June (as well as a poor showing in August) was just enough to put Cowser below Wells in this ranking. As you’ll come to find out by reading on, it’s a tight race and it’s going to stay that way until the very end of the season.

It’s tough not to directly compare him to Wells, but he walks less, has a lower OBP, strikes out more and is going to take a slight hit because he doesn’t play a premium position like his Yankees rival does.

However, Cowser absolutely deserves some props for what he’s done this year, regardless of where we’d put him in the Rookie of the Year race. He is ranked as one of baseball’s best baserunners (86th percentile) per Statcast, barrels up the ball with the best of them (88th percentile) and is an outstanding defender (96th in OAA, 95th in Arm Strength).