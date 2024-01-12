Ranking the Primary Logos of the Toronto Blue Jays

4. Maple Leaf Prominance (1997-02)

This was the team’s first significant change. The double-blue profile of the blue jay remains, but the obvious alteration is the presence of the nation’s official symbol.

What once was a subtle leaf is now a giant one. Did you know the Blue Jays are in Canada? This logo won’t make you forget it. Just as going from the T-Bird to whatever we call the mid-to-late 2000s logo was a step downward, going from this to the T-Bird was also a demotion.

Who wore it best: Carlos Delgado, Roger Clemens, Roy Halladay, David Wells

3. Bird Flies Solo (2020-present)

The old bird had migrated back. And while that logo is still part of the team’s imagery, they went with this less busy/no-text version just a few years back. It was first presented as a cap logo and on the front of their uniforms in 2012. The shade of red is adjusted, but even the most loyal Toronto fans may not have noticed that. The two-toned blue profile with a red maple leaf in the upper right corner should be here in permanence.

Who wore it best: Vladimir Guerrero Jr, George Springer, Marcus Semien, Bo Bichette

2. Modernized Original (2012-19)

Why did this ever leave? This and the corresponding jerseys are so well associated with the Blue Jays that it’s weird to have seen them in anything else. This has been a positive trend with many franchises recently, where teams return to the looks that they are best known for and only making slight touches to show some variance and present-day appeal. For the Jays, a bigger maple leaf, a double-lined circle, a darker shade of blue, and a different font for “Toronto.”