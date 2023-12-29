Ranking the Primary Logos of the Detroit Tigers

Aesthetics are a subject of friendly debate within the baseball fanbase. Uniforms have been hit-or-miss (no pun intended), and so have logo designs — which certainly play a part in the overall looks. Some franchises rarely, if ever, have tweaks or overhauls (see Yankees, Dodgers, and Cardinals). But for teams that make branding changes, we’ve critiqued the beauty behind their choices.

We last did the Padres, and now we continue with a team that’s existed much longer. It might seem like this franchise has maintained the same iconic design, but there have been subtle (and less subtle) revisions worth noting.

5. White-eyed Tiger (1927-28)

This one gets on the list for hilarity alone. There’s another version where the cat appears more stunned than fierce, but without colorization in the eyes, it’s like the tiger is sending out sunbeams. It’s uncertain if this was the result of a school project.

Who wore it best: Charlie Gehringer, Harry Heilmann