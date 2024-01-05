Ranking the Primary Logos of the Houston Astros

Aesthetics are a subject of friendly debate within the baseball fanbase. Uniforms have been hit-or-miss (no pun intended), and so have logo designs — which certainly play a part in the overall looks. Some franchises rarely, if ever, have tweaks or overhauls (see Yankees, Dodgers, and Cardinals). But for teams that make branding changes, we’ve critiqued the beauty behind their choices.

We last did the Tigers, and now we continue with a franchise that has somewhat taken a 360 in its branding. In total, they have had four major rebrands, two of which included subtle logo changes (one happened more quickly than the other). As a note, we’re only ranking Astros logos and not any of them when they were originally known as Colt .45s, which wouldn’t have made it anyway.

5. Keep the Star, Change the Colors (2000-12)

The Astros went through a radical redesign upon their move out of the Astrodome and into Enron Field (now Minute Maid Park) in 2000.

The logo was a brick red star trimmed in black and sand with Astros scripted below in black. The theme was based on the location of the new park being at the old Union Station, and true to their word the stadium came with a train out beyond left center field. The reasoning behind these changes is very valid even if not totally pleasing.