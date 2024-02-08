Ranking MLB’s 2024 Batting Practice Caps From Worst to Best

29: Houston Astros

For as iconic as the “Rainbow Guts” jerseys the Astros wore from 1975-1986 were, modern twists on it never seem to go well. This hat will match with both the Astros navy blue alternate tops and their City Connect jerseys. The problem is both of these uniforms aren’t very good.

28: Washington Nationals

Maybe it’s just us, but the interlocking “DC” logo the Nationals appear to be bringing back to the forefront of their look reminds us of some of the awful teams playing at RFK Stadium in the mid-2000s, shortly after the franchise relocated from Montreal. In hindsight, we probably shouldn’t have made all those jokes about the “curly W” looking like the Walgreens logo.

27: New York Yankees

To this point, the Yankees have resisted joining Nike’s City Connect program, and they perhaps should have found a way to wiggle their way out of being part of this as well. The Yankee cap is the most iconic in the sport, and there’s nowhere to go but down when you deviate away from it.

26: Detroit Tigers

You can essentially copy and paste what we just wrote about for the Yankees here. The Tigers are one of the oldest franchises in baseball, and have wisely kept a pretty similar look for close to 100 years. The “olde English D” is a great logo, but this looks like a hat that the worst guy from your high school would wear.

25. Colorado Rockies

We aren’t against purple, but man, this is like, really purple. When you add in the black pinstripes, it just looks really cheap. You ever just see a cap and know the person who buys it is definitely going to keep the New Era sticker on the brim? Because that’s the vibes this one is giving off.

24: Minnesota Twins

In theory, the idea of a north star logo for the Twins sounds pretty cool. In reality, as many have pointed out previously, it just has ended up looking like the “M” the Miami Marlins used as their primary logo from 2012-2018 with a star on top of it. This has given us an appreciation for the previously-maligned underlined “M” that the Twins had as an alternate logo from 1987-2012.