Ranking the Primary Logos of the Los Angeles Angels

Aesthetics are a subject of friendly debate within the baseball fanbase. Uniforms have been hit-or-miss (no pun intended), and so have logo designs — which certainly play a part in the overall looks.

Some franchises rarely, if ever, have tweaks or overhauls (see Yankees, Dodgers, and Cardinals). But for teams that make branding changes, we’ve critiqued the beauty behind their choices.

We last did the Toronto Blue Jays, and now we come to the team of Mike Trout and (formally) Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles California Anaheim Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are one of a few teams that have changed names nearly as much as they’ve changed logos. They are also a team that hasn’t had a hideous branding switch to say nothing of the star-crossed nature of this franchise.

5. The Original (1961-64)

A few years after the Dodgers became the first major league team to settle in Los Angeles, their success prompted a decision to expand further in this burgeoning market.