Ranking the Primary Logos of the Seattle Mariners

Aesthetics are a subject of friendly debate within the baseball fanbase. Uniforms have been hit-or-miss (no pun intended), and so have logo designs — which certainly play a part in the overall looks.

Some franchises rarely, if ever, have tweaks or overhauls (see Yankees, Dodgers, and Cardinals). But for teams that make branding changes, we’ve critiqued the beauty behind their choices.

We last ranked the team that is currently in Milwaukee but began in Seattle. Now, we continue with the current Seattle franchise. The Mariners may be the only current team without a World Series appearance, but they are one of a few teams with a pretty strong logo history from start to present.

We’re only ranking four since that’s how many primary logos have been used according to SportsLogos.net