Ranking the Different Team Logos of the San Diego Padres

Aesthetics are a subject of friendly debate within the baseball fanbase. Uniforms have been hit-or-miss (no pun intended), and so have logo designs — which certainly play a part in the overall looks. Some franchises rarely, if ever, have tweaks or overhauls (see Yankees, Dodgers, and Cardinals). But for teams that make branding changes, we’ve critiqued the beauty behind their choices.

We continue with the Padres, who have done something of a 360 since starting in 1969. In between, they’ve not just changed logos but colors as well.

5. Brown and Orange Script (1985-89)

After their pennant-winning year of 1984, the Padres decided against keeping the same mojo and instead went for a total rebrand. Gone was the yellow. In came the orange outline. Gone was the swinging friar (he’s a favorite of ours as you’ll read about). In came…letters.

If we were to judge this among all logos beyond the Padres, this doesn’t sit very high. But in terms of what the Pads provided, it makes its way on the list.