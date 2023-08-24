Ranking Some of Nick Castellanos’ Most Iconic Moments

As someone who has made it part of their identity to discourage and actively vitiate snobbery, I am starting off this article with a confession. That confession is that I, too, have instances in which I’m an insufferable snob. There aren’t many, definitely fewer than five — one of which being if you don’t know who the Future King of the Pirates is — but more than zero, which I’m not proud of. So here is another:

I’ve just…always found it a bit boring when people’s favorite players are just the best players in the league.

Hipster, I know! But going the Peter Appel route and choosing your favorite players as if you were just scrolling the FanGraphs leaderboards has always felt a little boring. Favorites, or at least a good amount of them, shouldn’t just be about some sort of objective litmus test of quality and conforming to some societal consensus. Just like art, there’s a beauty in the subjectivity of it all. It’s about the little quirks, stories, and — oh, dare I say — flaws.

There’s a reason players like Bartolo Colon become so iconic. And it’s why Nick Castellanos, thanks in particular to the last couple of years, is becoming one of my favorite players. Philadelphia either has a knack for bringing in silly, more idiosyncratic athletes, or their very environment of sickos draws quirks out of players we wouldn’t have otherwise discovered. It’s literally the only positive thing I can say about Philadelphia sports. It’s too true to ignore.