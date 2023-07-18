Ranking All the Current Royals Uniforms from Worst to Best

The Royals have it easy. Royal blue has been a color for centuries, and a gorgeous one too. Plenty of sports teams wear blue these days (perhaps too many), but few deserve their signature color more than Kansas City.

Royal blue is a great baseball color, and Kansas City wears it with style. It’s a big reason why the Royals’ uniforms have remained so consistent over the years. There’s no need for a rebrand if what you’re already rocking works so well.

The Royals might not be very good in 2023, but at least they have some exciting young players to keep an eye on. To that point, watching guys like Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia is even more fun when they’re wearing their nicest clothes. There’s nothing like watching two young studs turn fantastic defensive plays in their powder blues.

But more on those in a moment. First, we have to talk about all the other looks in the Royals wardrobe.