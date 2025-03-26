Ranking MLB’s 2025 Opening Day Pitching Matchups

Opening Day is a holiday on the calendars of baseball fans across the world. With 0-0 records across the board (except for the Dodgers and Cubs), a level of hope throughout the league, and the long new season ahead, the first day of the season is a joyous day for many reasons.

Like every year, the aces are out to begin the new season. Before the first pitch is thrown, we have evaluated each Opening Day pitching matchup. We’ve ranked each matchup from least exciting to most exciting to help you determine which games will be must-watch on Thursday.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 15: Kyle Freeland #21 of the Colorado Rockies looks on during stretching at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 15, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, one of the 15 games on this year’s Opening Day slate has to be last, and due to unfortunate circumstances, it has to be this one. This matchup was originally the long-awaited return to the mound for Rays ace Shane McClanahan. However, he was removed from his last spring training start with triceps nerve inflammation.

Kyle Freeland will make his fourth career Opening Day start with the Rockies. His most recent Opening Day outing came last season, when he allowed 10 earned runs in 2.1 innings against the Diamondbacks.