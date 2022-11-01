Best Bets for World Series Game 3: Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suarez (LHP, Phillies) [3.65 ERA, 155.1 IP, 19.5% K, 3.78 xERA, 3.87 FIP, 3.82 xFIP]

Phillies fans have to be happy about the rainout. What should have been a bullpen game for Philadelphia has been pushed back to Game 5. Ranger Suarez will start today, followed by Aaron Nola in Game 4. The plan is to begin Syndergaard or Kyle Gibson in Game 5, followed by Zack Wheeler in Game 6 and Ranger Suarez again in Game 7. The Astros will never need an actual bullpen game, as they have five capable starters that can go at any time.

We had the over yesterday, and little has changed the more I look into it. We saw this total open at 7.5 but quickly shot up to 8. The total now sits at the same spot as yesterday, with a perceived better pitching matchup. The line may be speaking to us again, as yesterday’s total was at 8 (-105), and it’s still at 8 but +100. We are just getting a bit more value with slightly more risk.

Let’s evaluate each facet of the game.

Starting Pitching

The same analysis is still here for Lance McCullers Jr. The only caveat that could work in our favor is a change in routine for McCullers Jr. He expected to pitch yesterday and warmed up as if he did. Now he has to repeat the process which could potentially throw him off.

He is command-dependent; if he’s locating his slider, curveball, and sinker, he’s deadly. If he’s not, things unravel quickly. This has been proven in road starts for him this year, as he’s rocking a 3.57 ERA compared to a 1.50 ERA at Minute Maid Park. This will be his most challenging road start of the year.