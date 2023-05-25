Best MLB Player Props for May 25, 2023

Randal Grichuk over 1.5 TB

The Rockies rank dead least in the league with a 66 WRC+ against LHP, but I think their lineup has some success today in Coors against Braxton Garrett and the guy who has prevented that number from getting worse is Randal Grichuk.

He is usually my go-to when the Rockies face a sinker-slider lefty, and since around the beginning of the month when he’s been back that has shown true this year as well.

Smaller sample size of only 18 at-bats this far but he is hitting .389 vs LHP with a 195 WRC+, with most of them coming away from Coors. Now he faces Garrett at home, whose metrics are heavily skewed from his disastrous 11-run outing against the Braves. He ranks in the bottom 10 percentiles of hard hit rate, xBA, average exit velocity, and more.

While those should start to gradually rise, he does still allow a lot of hard contact especially to righties and also possesses just a 4.3% walk rate. He should fill up the zone against a hitter like Grichuk who is aggressive against lefties with this arsenal. Grichuk has a solid matchup today, and despite Garrett’s success this season keeping the ball in the ballpark (outside of the Braves start), I wouldn’t be surprised to see Grichuk deposit one into the left field bleachers.