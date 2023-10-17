Heroic or Horrendous: What to Make of the White Sox Trade Deadline

Not all the blame can be put on him as the managers are to blame as well. From managers that didn’t know how to manage a bullpen, *cough* Rick Renteria *cough*, to ones that played too much of an outdated brand of baseball, *cough* Tony La Russa *cough*. However, at the end of the day, who made the decision to hire them?

That is now all in the past for White Sox fans as the era of Chris Getz is under way. A man that has been the overseer of the farm system, and a former player for the southside. Getz has a lot of fans, and players, ready for some change at 35th and Shields.

Before Hahn was booted, and Getz got the keys, the Sox had quite the interesting 2023 trade deadline. The White Sox made six trades acquiring six pitchers, two catchers and one outfielder coupled with some other assets. The team needed change. Were they the right moves to make?

Overall, it may be too soon to tell. But, there are some promising pieces that the Sox can work with to build on for the future. Either way, below is a closer look at each of the deals made at the deadline.

Los Angeles Angels received: RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP Reynaldo Lopez

White Sox received: C Edgar Quero, LHP Ky Bush

On the night of July 26th, 2023, just before 11:00 p.m. the deal that kicked all of this off was made. The Los Angeles Angels, at the time, were ready to contend and thought they were two hurlers away.

So much so that they traded the White Sox two of their top prospects in Edgar Quero and Ky Bush. The haul for the Sox ended up being enough to send off some long-term residents in Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez.