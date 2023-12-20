Top Five Landing Spots for Zack Greinke Outside of Kansas City

When Zack Greinke signed with the Kansas City Royals ahead of his age-38 season, he was presumably planning to spend the last year(s) of his career where it all began. The Royals, too, were most likely thinking Greinke would retire in Kansas City, making for a storybook ending to a remarkable career.

Yet after a couple of productive seasons in his old stamping grounds, Greinke remains hungry for more. While he briefly seemed to consider retirement this winter, his agents announced last week that he would seek to play at least one more year.

The Royals, however, might not have a spot for their long-time ace anymore. With the additions of Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo, their 2024 rotation looks to be complete:

Pitcher 2023 Stats Cole Ragans (LHP) 96 IP, 3.47 ERA, 2.2 fWAR Seth Lugo (RHP) 146.1, 3.57 ERA, 2.8 fWAR Michael Wacha (RHP) 134.1, 3.22 ERA, 2.6 fWAR Brady Singer (RHP) 159.2, 5.52 ERA, 1.9 fWAR Jordan Lyles (RHP) 177.2, 6.28 ERA, 0.2 fWAR Stats via FanGraphs

Thus, as his big league tenure approaches the legal drinking age, Greinke might be looking for a new town to call home.