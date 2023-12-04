Five Potential Landing Spots for Free Agent Justin Turner

In my Just Baseball free agent predictions piece, Turner graded out as the 22nd best free agent this winter, with the projection that he would sign a one-year, $12 million deal. Here are five teams that could potentially be landing spots for Turner as he prepares for his 16th MLB season.

Milwaukee Brewers

If the plan in Milwaukee is to retain former NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and try to compete in 2024, improving the lineup that new manager Pat Murphy has to work with is imperative.

Turner would be an improvement over what the Brewers currently have internally at DH and both corner infield spots. While some of the teams on this list would probably use Turner almost exclusively at DH, the Brewers are perhaps the best fit for him because he could contribute at multiple defensive positions on a limited basis, as he did with the Red Sox in 2023.

What makes Turner such a good fit for the Brewers is that he’s likely only going to be a one-year commitment. Perhaps that will help the Brewers to make a postseason run in their final year with the aforementioned Burnes before he hits free agency. If not, general manager Matt Arnold could flip Turner in advance of the trade deadline for a minor league lottery ticket.

Texas Rangers

During his nine seasons with the Dodgers, Turner built a reputation as one of the most productive postseason players of his era, posting an .830 OPS under the brightest lights. Bruce Bochy, of course, was the manager of the division-rival San Francisco Giants for a majority of Turner’s time in L.A., so he’s well aware of the presence that Turner could bring as the Rangers try to repeat as World Series champions.

Turner would be the primary DH for the Rangers, replacing the production that will be lost if Mitch Garver departs in free agency and allowing Bochy to utilize Ezequiel Durán in a super-utility role.