Is the Pirates’ Hot Start Sustainable?

You have to go back further than this winter to really see how smart the Pirates have been. The rebuild, which lasted the better part of this decade, involved some key trades that formed the nucleus for this team now and into the future. As highlighted in a recent piece on MLB Trade Rumors, the Pirates have acquired the following players since 2017: Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds, Kyle Crick, David Bednar, Endy Rodriguez, Roansy Contreras, Jack Suwinski, Tucupita Marcano, Colin Holderman, Johan Ovideo, and Chris Stratton, to name a few. That’s impressive and underrated work by the front office.

The Offense

Pittsburgh is not winning with a bunch of stars and high-priced contracts. Most of their lineup would not make it on your fantasy team. In fact, Bryan Reynolds is the only active player owned in more than 30% of fantasy leagues. Each player has contributed by playing their role and doing enough to help the team win. When Oneil Cruz went down with an injury early in the season, others stepped up.

Rodolfo Castro stepped into the starting role at shortstop and has slashed .289/.407/.467 since taking over. Andrew McCutchen has found new life since returning to Pittsburgh, providing the offense with some power while sprinkling in a few stolen bases. Jack Suwinski is looking like a breakout candidate, and Bryan Reynolds is showing why he is worth every penny in his extension.

JACK SUWINSKI GOES DEEP FOR THE SECOND TIME TONIGHT AND THRID STRAIGHT AB TO GIVE THE PIRATES THE LEAD!!! pic.twitter.com/k4tReaOw7P — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 19, 2023

No one will confuse this offense with the ’27 Yankees, but they have been sneaky good and doing enough to win. Here’s how they rank as of April 25th:

Category MLB Rank Runs 12th Home Runs 11th Stolen Bases 2nd Average 12th On Base 11th OPS 8th

For a team that lost their most electric player, that’s not too bad. It’s been good enough to compete in the NL Central.

Will this pace continue? Most likely not. Some players will eventually start to come back down to earth. Pittsburgh would really need Ke’Bryan Hayes to get back closer to his rookie-year form in order to take this offense to a more sustainable level. I like the player, but I am not sold on his having enough power to be a real impact bat.