How Much More Can the Phillies Add This Winter?

In addition, Philadelphia could really use at least one more proven arm for the bullpen and a better bat for the bench. Those don’t need to be costly pickups, but they will cost something.

In a similar vein, the Phillies need to save some space to take on additional salary in trades. They have added at least one veteran before the deadline in every season under Dombrowski’s leadership, which means tacking a few extra million onto the preseason payroll.

Thus, if we’re treating $277 million as a hypothetical cap, the Phillies probably have about $18 million left to spend this winter. That gives them flexibility to add at the deadline and a buffer in case arbitration salaries are higher than expected. With $18 million, Philadelphia could add a back-end reliever to replace Craig Kimbrel and a bench bat to push Jake Cave off the roster. Alternatively, they could pick up an outfield bat to share time with Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas, plus a lower-leverage reliever to eat innings out of the bullpen.

However, $18 million isn’t going to get them Yamamoto – unless they’re planning to offer him a 13-year, $220 million deal.

What Will the Phillies Do Next?

So, what can we expect from the Phillies going forward? The most likely answer is that they’re done making major additions. After all, this team is already pretty good, and their biggest improvements are likely to come from within. That means a full season of Bryce Harper’s bat in the lineup, a full season of Kyle Schwarber’s glove gathering dust in his locker, and a full season of Cristopher Sánchez in the rotation and Orion Kerkering in the bullpen.

That being said, Dave Dombrowski does his best work when no one is expecting it. The legendary executive has taken fans by surprise in each of the past two winters. He pushed the team into luxury tax territory for the first time two years ago, and the following season, he moved them up into the second tier of luxury tax penalties. Who’s to say he won’t bring payroll even higher in 2024?