What Is Cedric Mullins’ Trade Value at This Year’s Deadline?

Stats were taken prior to play on July 21.

Mullins’ 2025 Season

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 04: Cedric Mullins #31 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 04, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

What a weird season it has been for Mullins. After a scorching start to the year, he put up a .574 OPS in May and .500 in June before bouncing back this month with a .726 OPS. His power output has taken a big drop, with nearly half of his home runs coming in March and April.

In Mullins’ defense, he’s never really been much of a power hitter. His exit velocities have always been subpar, but his pull-heavy approach has allowed him to sneak 15-to-18 balls out each year. He gets into his power by working counts and forcing the pitcher to work back toward the center of the plate and catching mistakes, something he’s not done nearly as much recently.

On the surface, Mullins’ 10.0% walk rate looks great. But when you dive deeper you’ll notice 20 of his 32 walks came in March/April when he clicking on all cylinders. The plate discipline and swing decisions have drastically changed during his struggles in the following months when everything seemed to crater around him.

Another major change his been his ability to hit righties, which he has done at an above-average clip throughout his career, but he is only slashing .194/.268/.384 with a .652 OPS against them this season. Now, I mostly chalk this up to a bad stretch as opposed to Mullins becoming a bad player.

If you have watched Mullins closely over the past few years you will know that he is a streaky player. Ups and downs that ultimately level out to a solid season with a WAR bump due to him manning center is normal for him.