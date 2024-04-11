Could This Be the Year Zack Wheeler Wins His Cy Young?

Wheeler’s First Three Starts of the Season Over the Years

Season IP SO BB ERA 2024 19.0 20 2 1.89 2023 15.2 18 7 4.02 2022 12.2 11 4 8.53 2021 18.0 20 5 3.00 2020 18.2 8 5 2.89 2019 15.2 17 11 7.47 2018 17.0 12 6 4.24 2017 14.2 15 4 5.52 2014 17.1 15 5 4.67 2013 16.0 13 10 5.06 via FanGraphs

This season, Wheeler went at least six innings deep in each of his first three starts for the first time in his career. He tied his previous career high with 20 strikeouts over his first three games. As if that weren’t enough, he walked just two batters and gave up only four earned runs. Never before has he been so dominant over his first three starts.

Unsurprisingly, Wheeler has been one of the best pitchers in the game this year. He leads the league in FanGraphs WAR. His 20 strikeouts are tied for third in the NL and sixth in baseball. Only two NL pitchers have thrown more innings, and one of them, Tyler Glasnow, got a head start in the Seoul Series.

The underlying metrics love Wheeler just as much – no surprise there, either. He ranks second among qualified NL pitchers in FIP and xFIP, third in SIERA, and fourth in xERA. He is the only one to rank among the top five in all four metrics.

The pitch modeling systems PitchingBot and Stuff+ are equally impressed with his arsenal. He ranks second among qualified NL starters in botERA and Pitching+.

Zack Wheeler Is in Cy Young Form

IP ERA FIP xFIP SIERA xERA botERA Pitching+ 19.0 1.89 2.26 2.71 2.74 2.41 2.76 110 via FanGraphs

Three starts and 19 innings are a fraction of a full MLB season. Yet, when it comes to Wheeler, we aren’t just working with a small sample size. We know he’s genuinely this good.

This is the 50th three-start span of his career in which Wheeler has posted an ERA of 2.00 or lower. It’s the 79th time he has gone at least six innings in three straight starts. Even better, it’s the 98th time he has notched at least 20 strikeouts in three consecutive outings, and the 22nd time he has done so with two or fewer walks.