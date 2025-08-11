Forget the All-Star Game, Cristopher Sánchez Is a Cy Young Contender

This season, like every season, there were countless fan voting missteps and pitching and reserve snubs for the annual MLB All-Star Game.

The Philadelphia Phillies‘ star-studded rotation, arguably the best rotation in baseball, was represented at last month’s Midsummer Classic with ace Zack Wheeler being named to his second consecutive and third career All-Star Game. However, they certainly presented a more than reasonable case to have two or even three starting pitchers head to Atlanta.

One of those names was none other than Cristopher Sánchez, who was unjustly robbed of his second straight All-Star selection, despite being one of the best starting arms in baseball.

His 2.50 ERA and 2.77 FIP at the time (up until July 13) ranked in the top 10 among all qualified starters, sitting 10th and tied for ninth, respectively. He paired those numbers with a very respectable WHIP (1.14) and BAA (.229).