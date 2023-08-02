Philadelphia Phillies Trade Deadline Wrap-Up

Castro made his debut with the Pirates in 2021. In 180 games across parts of three big league seasons, he has a .226/.299/396 slashline with 22 home runs. However, there is a stark difference between his numbers against right- and left-handed pitching.

Against southpaws, Castro has a .900 OPS and 142 wRC+ in 223 PA. In contrast, he has a meager .569 OPS and 61 wRC+ against righties. He’s not the big bat Phillies fans were hoping for, but he can improve the offense – just so long as he never faces a right-handed pitcher.

Falter will be remembered for his strong performance down the stretch in 2022, but he struggled in 2023 and ultimately lost his spot in the rotation. With the addition of Lorenzen, Falter moved down to seventh on the Phillies’ starting pitching depth chart. Thus, Dombrowski traded from a position of strength to fill an area of need.

The Moves They Didn’t Make

Corner Outfield Bat

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 1:Adam Duvall #18 of the Boston Red Sox is doused with water by Christian Arroyo #39 of the Boston Red Sox after hitting a walk-off two-run home run during the ninth inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles on April 1, 2023 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

The Phillies showed interest in adding a right-handed hitting corner outfielder at the deadline, including names like Tommy Pham, Teoscar Hernández, and Adam Duvall. Yet at the end of the day, Dombrowski chose to stick with what he had.

The Phillies could certainly use another bat, but the upgrade from a guy like Hernández or Duvall would be marginal at best. With Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas manning two of three outfield spots, this team could actually have a good defensive outfield for the first time in years. Besides, if the Phillies’ offense is really going to improve, it will be thanks to guys like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and J.T. Realmuto stepping up – not an addition like Hernández or Duvall.

Finally, there’s always a possibility that Rhys Hoskins will return before the year is up. It’s not something fans can count on, but if the Phillies have reason to believe he’ll be back in September, it makes sense why they weren’t desperate for another righty bat.