Three Creative Trade Partners for the Phillies This Deadline Season

The Cubs probably aren’t selling either, so Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman are staying put. That should drive up the price of every other impact bat and starting pitcher on the market.

Then there are the Mets, who have pieces to sell but certainly aren’t going to make things easy for Philadelphia. Tommy Pham is a good fit, but not if Billy Eppler is going to charge Dombrowski a premium. After all, the Mets and Phillies aren’t exactly friends.

Thus, with limited options available, Dombrowski’s best bet might be finding a way to fill more than one hole with a single trade. That’s where these three trade partners enter the picture.

The Best Match: Detroit Tigers

BALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 20: Alex Lange #55 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Sitting 7.5 games back in the AL Central, the Tigers have no reason not to sell.

The Phillies have already been linked to Eduardo Rodriguez, but personally, Michael Lorenzen is the starter I would target. Philadelphia already has two southpaws in the rotation: Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sánchez. Technically, any new starter would replace Sánchez, but still, for organizational balance, a righty makes slightly more sense.

More to the point, Rodriguez has a player option after this season for three more years and $49 million. That’s not a bad price for a pitcher of his caliber, but the Phillies don’t want to commit to three more years of a veteran starter. Furthermore, the only reason Rodriguez wouldn’t exercise his opt-out is if he suffers an injury or struggles tremendously over the next two months.