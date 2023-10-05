Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks Advance to NLDS

Across the following five innings, Gallen allowed just two hits and no runs, finishing the game with a quality start of two earned runs allowed over six innings pitched.

For Milwaukee it was Freddy Peralta who was on the mound and he held strong through the first four innings. Then in the fifth, Alek Thomas hit a solo home run, cutting Milwaukee’s lead in the half.

The wheels came off for Peralta in the fifth, as he walked the leadoff man before giving up a double to Carroll and a single to Marte before being yanked in favor of Abner Uribe. The Brewers stud reliever could not work his way out of the jam, giving up both of his inherited runners and one of his own, as the Diamondbacks put up a four-spot that proved to be the difference in the game.

Corbin Carroll led the charge and the Diamondbacks are advancing to the NLDS!!!



They'll be traveling to Los Angeles to take on their division rival Dodgers in a battle of youth against experience.



The Brewers certainly threatened in the late innings, loading the bases in the eighth inning, but Arizona was able to hold onto their lead. Across the two games, the Diamondbacks got 9 1/3 inning of scoreless relief from their bullpen. That group will have to hold strong if they are going to stand a chance to beat their division rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

Phillies Looking Like a Real Threat in Dominant Sweep

For the Miami Marlins, making the playoffs had to the be the real victory for their season as they simply looked overmatched in their Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In the first game, it was all about Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, who was absolutely dominant for Philadelphia. Wheeler retired the side in order the first time through the lineup and faced just one batter over the minimum through six innings.