After Years of Struggle, Marlins Fans Deserve This Playoff Run

Plenty of fans have been driven away, but plenty have stuck through it all. All of those fans deserve this. The city of Miami deserves this. The Marlins have a fanbase and a demographic that is waiting to fall in love with baseball again I can promise you that. They just need something to convince themselves that things will be different this time.

Hopefully this can be that team. Maybe this time they won’t move on from fan favorites like Jazz and Sandy and Eury. Maybe this time the Marlins will actually put together a core that sticks around for a while and does some real winning. Hopefully this is the start of something in Miami and not just a one off.

The reactions of Marlins fans on Twitter were so pure. Some people might make fun for celebrating like it’s the World Series, but ya know what: this is their World Series. This is (literally) the closest they have been in years. They have been so hungry for this, they have gone through so much to get here and they deserve to celebrate like it’s 2003.

Marlins fans have been through hell and back with this team and that patience is finally paying off. The Marlins have given them joy that many of them have never felt from their baseball team before. A new generation of Marlins fans is growing up with this team and dreaming the way I did for so long.

Well Marlins fans, dream on. Dream big! That’s the best thing about baseball isn’t it? What sport gives you the hope and joy that this one does? That regular season is such a grind and to see it pay off is just wonderful.

The Marlins are not likely to threaten for a World Series title, but that’s not the point. The Marlins now have something to build on and Marlins fans now have something to dream about.