Are the New York Mets Really Moving on From Pete Alonso?

He continued to mash over his next five seasons, averaging 35 home runs a season from 2020 to 2024 (including a 60-game sample in 2020). His 2024 season was arguably his worst, as he posted a career-low .788 OPS but still hit 34 long balls and drove in 88 runs helping the the Mets on their run to the NLCS. To put it simply, Alonso’s floor would be many players career-year.

After many months of rumors, speculation and reports of various levels of interest between the two parties, it was reported on Thursday that the Mets may be exploring the reality of a “post-Alonso” world.

The Mets have pivoted to plan B, post-Alonso. They now consider it the most likely outcome that Alonso will sign elsewhere. They add Winker and will add a reliever, possibly a top one. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) January 16, 2025

Just minutes before Martino’s Alonso report, he broke the news of Winker re-signing with the team on a one-year, $7.5 million deal.

In a later tweet, Martino said that the Mets would approach the potential of Alonso leaving similarly to the Yankees’ backup plan after losing Soto. President of Baseball Operation David Stearns has long preached his urge to build young, athletic, and defensively versatile teams.

While Alonso’s departure is seemingly imminent, it will give Stearns the opportunity to build to his desired traits.

Winker is the first step, as he was a key piece in the Mets playoff run in 2024. Acquired from the Nationals at the trade deadline, the outfielder did not live up to his expectations in the regular season.