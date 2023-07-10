Who Will Win The 2023 Home Run Derby?

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby will be held Monday night, July 10th, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle starting at 8 PM EST. Juan Soto will not be defending his 2022 Home Run Derby win, but Pete Alonso will be going for his third Home Run Derby victory in four years against one of the most stacked fields in home run derby history.

The field has combined for 153 home runs this season, and Luis Robert Jr. and Pete Alonso are tied for the lead amongst the field with 26 home runs. For the last two years, I’ve written an article predicting the winner of the Home Run Derby based on max exit velocity and stamina. In 2021, we correctly predicted Pete Alonso to win the derby at +450. In 2022, Colby predicted Julio Rodriguez would win the Home Run Derby at +1000 odds, and Peter took Pete Alonso again, veering off the system. Julio made the finals but was ultimately beaten by Juan Soto, who fit the mold we will discuss.

Before we dive into the analysis, let’s first cover the rules of the competition because they’ve changed slightly over the years.

Home Run Derby Rules

Each batter will have three minutes in round 1, round 2, and two minutes in the championship round to hit as many home runs as possible. Thirty seconds of bonus time will be granted to each hitter at the conclusion of the round, and an additional 30 seconds can be earned by hitting at least one home run that exceeds 440 feet.