The Case for an NL MVP Not Named Shohei Ohtani

The Shohei Ohtani MVP machine has felt inevitable for a few years now. The 2021 and 2023 American League MVP burst onto the NL scene last year with a record-setting debut that earned him 2024 NL MVP honors.

Anticipating his return to two-way play in 2025, everyone believed the MVP race was over before it could start. Through the first half of 2025, he’s been nothing short of excellent; but this year, the door is open.

While BetMGM still has Ohtani as a heavy -800 favorite to repeat as NL MVP, I believe the National League race has far more intrigue than the AL, even if Cal Raleigh is +300 to Aaron Judge’s -650. The difference in the NL is that Ohtani has shown some cracks in the armor, while a legitimate challenger has emerged in Chicago.

Let’s make the case for Pete Crow-Armstrong, and a few other dark horses, in a race that isn’t over just yet.