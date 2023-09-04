The Paul Sewald Trade Is Paying Dividends For The Mariners

It is never easy for a team to lose a glue guy. A player that is truly beloved in the clubhouse.

It is never easy for a city to see a fan favorite leave town after growing such admiration for the player over a prolonged period of time.

And most of all, it is never easy to part ways with a guy who has been one of the better relievers in baseball over the last three years, especially for a team that had preseason expectations to compete for an American League pennant and one that relies heavily on the strength of their bullpen.

Yet the Mariners’ season was truly ignited after the trade that sent Paul Sewald to the Diamondbacks. They did not settle on the return package. They did not want a haul of minor league bats that would not be ready to contribute.