The Mariners Re-Tooled Their Offense by Trading Paul Sewald

To the credit of Rojas, his defense has taken a massive step forward this season. Now back to playing both the infield and outfield, he is all the way up to the 73rd percentile in OAA. Rojas has an above-average arm as well, sitting in the 64th percentile in Statcast arm strength. Even for the outfield that will play, but that is a massive uptick when he is at second base compared to Kolten Wong, who ranks in the second percentile in arm strength.

The Mariners are buying Rojas as a bounce-back candidate at the plate, hoping that the first four months of this season can prove to be a one-off, while also banking that his defensive improvements are for real.

If that is the case, he can be another Dylan Moore for this ballclub, a utility player who has played an imperative role over the last couple of years. Moore has proven to thrive against southpaws, while Rojas, when at his best, succeeds against righties. A year ago, Rojas held a 114 wRC+ against right-handed pitching.

Rojas has three and a half years of club control remaining, not hitting free agency until after 2026. He also has two minor league options. If he truly cannot get the bat going, a demotion to Tacoma is always a possibility, especially with Sam Haggerty lighting the world on fire down in Triple-A these days.

Ryan Bliss

Bliss is the lone player of the three yet to see the big leagues. A second-rounder out of Auburn in 2021, Bliss is just 23 years old and already at the Triple-A level. He was in Reno shortly before the trade, and the Mariners assigned him to Tacoma after he was acquired.

While Bliss has gotten off to a bit of a slow start in Triple-A (though it has only been 16 total games between his two organizations), he, much like Canzone, was nearly the single best hitter across all of Double-A this season (to be exact, he was second by wRC+ behind Coby Mayo of the Orioles).