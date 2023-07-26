Seattle Mariners Trade Deadline Guide

A free agent at the end of the year, Hernández has started to heat up over the last month and a half (seven home runs and a 117 WRC+ since June 1), despite a molasses-slow start. He could bring back some form of a return should Seattle decide to trade him away.

OFF HIS FORMER CLUB!!!



TEOSCAR WALKS IT OFF AND HE IS SO UNBELIEVABLY FIRED UP!! pic.twitter.com/aVCUp03TWd — Marine Layer Podcast (@MarineLayerPod) July 22, 2023

That said, if the Mariners intend to re-sign Hernández this offseason, trading him away is not going to inspire him to return. And truthfully, the Mariners may have no choice but to re-sign him. Their outfield picture in 2024 will, of course, feature Julio Rodríguez and Jarred Kelenic, but the last spot is currently a gaping hole. When scouring the upcoming free agent market, the list of impact outfielders is a short one, not to mention position players in general (aside from that Ohtani guy, of course).

Murphy, meanwhile, has been scorching hot at the plate over the last few weeks (214 wRC+, six HR, 1.153 OPS in 57 plate appearances since June 1), and offense-first catchers are hard to come by.

While he will also be a free agent at the end of the year, there will absolutely be teams out there interested in an additional bat that can give their usual starting catcher a couple of days off their feet every week.

The Rays, for example, are undoubtedly in need of a boost behind the dish, ranking 22nd in the league in wRC+ from the catcher position. Not to mention, Seattle has made far more trades with Tampa Bay than anyone else in the Jerry Dipoto era.

Tom Murphy ends the shutout that Minnesota's Kenta Maeda had brewing with a 423-foot homer to The 'Pen.



It's the Mariners' first hit since J.P. Crawford led off the game with a single, and they cut their deficit to 3-1 here in the 6th inning. pic.twitter.com/kr1pOTvay9 — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) July 20, 2023

The question for the Mariners is if they could really get enough of a return package to warrant a trade. And that should play itself out in the next week.