Seattle Mariners Players Speaking Out Confirms Win-Now Window

Fans were already impatient before, and now are getting especially antsy. But that isn’t unique. What fanbase doesn’t let their voice be heard on a daily basis throughout the social media verse regarding what they believe the best course of action is for their team?

If you are Jerry Dipoto and the Mariners, (along with any front office), that is a non-factor.

What is much more concerning is that there are now players publicly taking issue with how the Mariners are going about building a championship roster, highlighted over the last week by Paul Sewald (in spite of now being a member of the Diamondbacks).

Before we get further into that, let’s set the stage chronologically.

It all started with Cal Raleigh’s postgame comments the night after Game 161 against the Rangers when Seattle was officially eliminated from playoff contention. He clearly had some thoughts to get off his chest, and he didn’t miss his opportunity to let them be heard.

"We have to commit to winning."



Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh said the players in the clubhouse are most responsible for this season's disappointment.



He also had strong words for the front office, and implored them to spend in free agency.



Here are his comments on camera: — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) October 1, 2023

Those quotes made waves. It fired up the fans. It didn’t sit well with the front office who was directly thrown under the bus in the public eye, and it raised some question if there was bad turmoil within the walls of T-Mobile Park between the governing bodies.