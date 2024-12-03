Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Harrison Bader

During his mid-twenties, Harrison Bader was a borderline All-Star-caliber player. From 2018-21, he combined a league-average bat, elite speed, and terrific defense to produce 9.2 FanGraphs WAR in 419 games. That’s a rate of 3.6 fWAR per 162 contests.

In the three seasons since, Bader hasn’t been nearly as productive. He remains a quick runner and a top-tier defensive outfielder, but his offense has been well below average. From 2022-24, he slashed .239/.284/.360 with a 4.8% walk rate and a 79 wRC+.

Accordingly, he has come up with just 3.7 fWAR in 327 games, or 1.8 fWAR per 162. That level of production isn’t without value, but it means he’s more of a second-division starter than a potential All-Star.

When the Mets signed Bader to a one-year, $10.5 million contract last offseason, they were probably hoping he could rediscover the offensive talents that made him such a promising player in his early years with the Cardinals. It wasn’t a bad idea.