MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for August 10, 2023

Aaron Nola has had a strange year. His velocity was down for most of the first half before regaining it lately. I had high hopes for him in the second half, especially considering this is his contract year. That velocity was there in his last start, averaging 0.8 MPH more than his average from the season, but he’s still getting hit.

Nola’s always going to be a nerd’s favorite pitcher. He doesn’t walk anyone and racks up strikeouts. His ERA estimators are always lower than his ERA, and occasionally he’ll match those, but more often than not, we are left wondering why he isn’t producing to the level we think he should be.

This season, in particular, has been tough on Nola. His 4.58 ERA is his worst since 2016. His strikeout rate is his lowest since his rookie season, and his ground-ball rate is at a career low. While the Nationals’ offense is in the bottom ten against right-handed pitching this season, a team that doesn’t strike out and puts the ball in play is not a great matchup for him.

Nola pounds the strike zone, which can make him an extremely effective hitter. That’s what makes this a troubling matchup against the Nationals. They have one of the lowest strikeout rates in the league combined with one of the lowest walk rates.

They are a free-swinging bunch who makes the defense work. I spoke about that with Corbin Burnes, but I was confident the Brewers’ defense would help him out, ranking second in OAA. The Phillies aren’t a bad defense, they rank 16th in OAA, but they definitely won’t help him much in this one.

The Phillies’ offense against lefties at the beginning of the season wasn’t great. They didn’t have enough right-handed bats to platoon and fell below average. However, with more righties in the lineup now, they have been hitting lefties much better. In the last 30 days, they rank 8th in baseball in wRC+ at 118, and they’ll get Patrick Corbin.