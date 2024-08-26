Can the Orioles’ Youth Elevate This Team Down the Stretch?

We are officially in the dog days of summer. Wins are becoming harder and harder to come by. Teams are racking up injuries and fatigue is starting to set in.

The next five weeks are going to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The Baltimore Orioles, specifically, will have to rely on their youth to carry them through this stretch and potentially further.

The Orioles have really felt the effects of the 162-game slog, and it is starting to take its toll. Prior to the All-Star break, the Orioles were 58-38 with a one-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East. Since then, they are 18-18, although they are still just 1.5 games back of first place in the AL East.

If the Orioles want to out-pace the Yankees to the finish line, they are going to need more players to step up. Specifically, their younger players are going to have to pick up the slack and perform down the stretch. Jackson Holliday, Coby Mayo, Cade Povich, and Colton Cowser are all going to be vital.