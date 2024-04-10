Baltimore Orioles Are Calling Up Top Prospect Jackson Holliday
The Orioles are making the call to bring up the best prospect in all of baseball, with Jackson Holliday set to join the big league club.
The Baltimore Orioles just could not wait any longer. They have finally made the call to bring up the top prospect in all of baseball, Jackson Holliday, according ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Holliday was the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and has sky-rocketed through the Orioles farm system. Last year, Holliday played at four different levels in his first professional season, finishing up in Triple-A, where he spent 18 games.
After a fantastic spring training in which he hit .311/.354/.600, with two home runs, two triples and three doubles with a .954 OPS, there was plenty of buzz that he might just make the Opening Day roster outright.
Instead, the Orioles decided to place Holliday in Triple-A to start the season, but now they decided it is time to call him up at let him contribute to the big league club. In nine games spent in Norfolk this season, Holliday hit .342/.490/.605, with two home runs and a 1.096 OPS.
While Holliday is still only 20 years old, he has a great control of the strike zone and consistently puts together great at-bats, regardless of the level and who is pitching against him. Expectations will be sky-high for Holliday, as the most-hyped prospect in all of baseball.
For more on Holliday, here is Aram Leighton’s scouting report from our top 100 prospect list, for which he headlined just a few weeks ago.
1. Jackson Holliday – SS – Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (1) – 2022 (BAL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/70
|70/70
|45/55
|60/60
|45/55
|70
The son of MLB All-Star Matt Holliday and the No. 1 selection in the 2022 Draft, Holliday has five-tool potential and has flown through the Minor Leagues, having reached Triple-A prior to his 20th birthday. Already looking ready to contribute at the big league level, Holliday still has plenty more upside to grow into.
Offense
Holliday is an advanced hitter for his age with a smooth swing from the left side and comfort driving the ball to all fields. Starting upright, Holliday utilizes a slow leg kick to get into his lower half, but repeats it well and has looked comfortable with his timing.
The athleticism of Holliday is more than evident in the batter’s box, as he shows off impressive lower-half adjustability, helping him still get good swings off even when he is a bit fooled or out in front. Much like his father, Holliday is a patient hitter who does not strike out much and will work plenty of free passes. Despite climbing three levels this year, Holliday is running just a 20% chase rate.
The impact is not totally there yet for Holliday, but he has a decent sized frame and room to add more muscle which could help him develop above average or even plus power. He has the tendency to pull off of the ball a bit with his front side, which can minimize his ability to use the ground and his lower half to generate more power. The move does not impede his ability to consistently make contact thanks to his adjustability and feel for the barrel. Holliday projects as an easy plus hitter with more juice to tap into.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner with plenty of lateral quickness and range, Holliday has a great chance to stick at shortstop. He is already demonstrating smooth actions, good instincts and soft hands. His arm is fringy at this stage, but he gets the ball out quickly enough.
Holliday has the goods to blossom into an above average shortstop as he continues to improve his footwork, but if he moves to second base he could be an elite defender there. His plus speed should make him a consistent threat to steal bases despite being a bit inefficient in the early stages of his pro career (28-for-38 entering 2024)
Outlook
While he wasn’t the slam dunk pick at the time, it is easy to see why Holliday was the top choice for the Orioles in the 2022 draft. He immediately demonstrated an innate feel to hit and advanced approach along with tools and physical projection to dream on.
He rarely gives away at-bats and already has the approach of a big leaguer. The most advanced prep prospect in his class, Holliday has flown through the minor leagues quickly thanks to his polish and approach to the game. He will likely be a contributor for the Orioles far before he is a finished product which is a testament to his rare high floor/ceiling combo. How much power he taps into will determine whether Holliday can reach his perennial All-Star ceiling, but he looks like he could be an above average everyday big leaguer right now.