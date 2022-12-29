Last Dive Bar: How A’s Fans are Turning Loyalty into Charity

Dive bars are rarely nice. Typically consisting of a stale smell, sticky floors and furniture almost as old as the patrons that sit on it. But what dive bars lack in style, they make up for in community.

There is something authentic that is hard to put into words when it comes to the aesthetics of a good dive bar. Something you cannot replicate but a feeling and sense of belonging built through time and shared experiences lived in those weathered grounds.

When I first heard of the Last Dive Bar, I knew I needed to learn more about what this Oakland A’s fan site was all about. On the surface, Last Dive Bar was simply a website that sold fan inspired A’s gear. T-shirts with the famous trough toilets from the Coliseum. Unique designs outlining the history and inside jokes of the Athletics. But it is much more than that.

I sat down with Bryan Johansen, one of the founders, and had him tell me the story of what exactly last dive bar is. Johansen, born in Hayward, California, started going to A’s games with his father in the 80’s. As we speak he is in front of a background of thousands of Oakland A’s lapel pins sparkling with green and gold, each telling a unique story of the player and events that make up Oakland’s rich history. Pins given to him as a child while attending games now paint the walls of his basement with a memory attached to each.