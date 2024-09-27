The Athletics Say Goodbye to Oakland in an Emotionally Packed Game

What has been an eerily empty parking lot for most of the season was brought back to life one final time before returning to its dormant state permanently.

That stadium was serenaded with drums and other instruments which were only drowned out by the piercing sound of “SELL THE TEAM” chants. A phrase that often is too loosely thrown around in sports but in this situation is fitting.

Each fan rollercoasting various emotions could be seen as the camera panned across the crowd. Fans felt like family and you could not distinguish who was in a group together or total strangers.

Oakland fans had the place rocking. The energy felt like a playoff game and not a fight toward win no. 70. After the A’s took an early lead the support from the stands gained even more momentum. J.T. Ginn did enough, T.J. McFarland erased base runners, and then JJ Bleday had the biggest moment amongst the two initial A’s.

https://twitter.com/JustBB_Media/status/1839416076347588734

Listen to that crowd erupt. You cannot tell me baseball does not belong in Oakland!

The passion this city showed today is not an outlier, but rather a representation of what could be the norm if circumstances were different. If, well, John Fisher cared at all. If the top of the organization puts people above paychecks. But we all know that story.