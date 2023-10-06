NLDS Playoff Preview: Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

It’s a rematch of the 2022 NLDS. Philadelphia is fresh off a first-round sweep. Atlanta is well-rested after a first-round bye. The Braves are the clear favorite, but the Phillies are counting on Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola to help them pull off an upset.

So, what’s different this time around?

For one thing, the Braves aren’t taking this matchup lightly. Manager Brian Snitker knows the Phillies are dangerous. What’s more, Spencer Strider is fully healthy. It won’t be so easy for the Phillies to knock him around a second time, especially without Rhys Hoskins – he of the famous bat slam – in the lineup.

The Phillies are better this year, but so are the Braves. No matter which team comes out on top, it’s going to be one heck of a fight.