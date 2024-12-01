Nine Realistic Free Agents for the Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals are heading to the ALDS in their first playoff appearance since 2015!!! pic.twitter.com/OJhZoSI91s — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 2, 2024

That being said, it’s important to remember the Royals are a smaller market organization that doesn’t have the same financial war chest that other contenders would have if they made it to a Divisional Series.

Yes it would be nice to land the big fish like a Juan Soto or a Corbin Burnes, but those moves come with significant finances tied to them that Royals realistically cannot afford, especially when the inevitable bidding wars take place for them.

They’ll likely need to play within the margins and find value in more mid-tier free agent names this winter, like the moves they’ve already started to do make the early stages of the offseason after re-signing Michael Wacha for the rotation, and trading for a leadoff-style second baseman in Jonathan India.

These moves are a great start, but the wheeling and dealing almost certainly won’t end there as the Royals still have several areas to address before the new season begins in order to keep themselves in the American League postseason picture.

The three areas that require the most work at the moment are; depth in the starting rotation, back-end bullpen arms and another starting caliber outfielder.

So with those areas in mind, here are some realistic free agents the Royals could go after this winter: