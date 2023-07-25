New York Yankees Trade Deadline Guide

If you’re a New York Yankees fan, you’ve probably been looking forward to this since Opening Day.

Partially, it’s because the team went into the season without a true, proven left fielder, and has been playing non-outfielders in the outfield for three-and-a-half months. What a wild ride that’s been to witness. It’s also partially because two-fifths of “the best rotation in baseball” went down before a single, meaningful pitch was thrown.

It was always going to be about staying close enough to the pack until the deadline, and hoping general manager Brian Cashman and the front office made enough moves to push the team over the hump when the time came.

But then Aaron Judge got hurt and every flaw the Yankees have got more swollen than a big toe slammed into a cement gate. Staying close enough to the pack has become a two-month brush with death, as the organization decides whether to buy, sell, or some combination of both. I say that last part, because Ken Rosenthal reported the Yankees, in addition to getting better at the deadline, were also trying to get under the luxury tax threshold. They’re roughly $1.5 million away.