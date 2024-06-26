Erick Fedde Rumors: 5 Best Trade Fits at the Deadline

Erick Fedde was a first-round pick by the Washington Nationals in the the 2014 MLB Draft. Across parts of six seasons with the team, Fedde turned in underwhelming results, posting a 21-33 record with a 5.41 ERA and 5.17 FIP.

But Fedde went to South Korea for a season and completely revitalized his career. Across 30 starts for the KBO’s NC Dinos, Fedde went 20-6 with a 2.00 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. In what turned out to be his lone campaign for the Dinos, Fedde was voted the league’s MVP.

Fedde used his tremendous season in the KBO as a springboard to return stateside, signing a two-year, $15 million deal with the Chicago White Sox. Quickly, that deal has become one of the most team-friendly in the sport.

Erick Fedde, Dirty 85mph Sweeper. 😨



5th K thru 3. pic.twitter.com/qp9FKzTgNA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 16, 2024

In 16 starts for the White Sox, Fedde has turned in his best MLB results, going 5-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 3.53 FIP across 94.1 innings pitched. Because he’s under contract for 2025, the White Sox don’t necessarily have to trade the 31-year-old. But considering any acquiring team would be getting him for parts of two seasons, general manager Chris Getz could maximize the return for the veteran right-hander this summer. That would be in the best interests of the lowly Chi Sox.