Max Fried Has Been the Savior of the Yankees’ Rotation

Having to dig so far into their starting depth could have the Yankees’ season looking very different. Instead, they’re leading the American League East, thanks in large part to Fried’s arrival.

After Cole was lost to Tommy John surgery in March, Fried became the Yankees’ de facto ace. He’s certainly pitching like it.

Heading into Friday’s action, the Yankees’ rotation ranked ninth in MLB with a 3.73 ERA, fifth with a 1.17 WHIP, sixth with 9.03 K/9 and led the majors with a .213 batting average against. It’s not all Fried’s doing, obviously, but he’s a big part of it. He’s pulling along a rotation currently featuring Carlos Rodón (3.29 ERA), Clarke Schmidt (4.73), and Will Warren (4.61).

Max Fried’s Shortest Outing Highlights His Dominance

Fried’s most recent outing on Tuesday wasn’t his sharpest. Facing the Seattle Mariners, who have turned their slow offensive start around, he battled through five innings. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks.

It was his shortest start since Opening Day. Yet, Fried is still having the best start to a season in Yankees history, according to MLB.com’s Josh Kirshenbaum.

Through nine outings, Fried is 6-0 with six quality starts. He has allowed just two earned runs in his last 32 2/3 innings. Tuesday’s 2-1 loss was the first time the Yankees have lost one of his starts. His sparkling MLB-leading 1.11 ERA is the lowest by a Yankees starter through their first nine games of the season, per Kirshenbaum.