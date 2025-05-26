It’s Only a Matter of Time Before Juan Soto Gets Hot

In 2025, only two players across baseball are in the 90th percentile in both hard-hit rate and chase rate: Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto.

Schwarber ranks sixth in the league in wRC+ and is tied for the league lead in home runs. His OPS sits at .974, as he is leading a Phillies offense that is leading the National League East. In a walk year, Schwarber is putting up the type of season that will set him up for a sizeable paycheck in the offseason.

On the other hand, one scroll through any baseball social media site would have you believe that Soto is the next Jason Bay after signing a record contract with the New York Mets in December. Yet, he finds himself on an exclusive list, joined only by the league’s leading home run hitter.

After he inked a deal that could net him upwards of $800 million, the expectations for Soto are sky-high. However, he has hit just .236 while his slugging percentage has plummeted to .414 — a far cry from his .569 clip a year ago.