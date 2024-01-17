Report – Toronto Blue Jays agree to terms with RHP Yariel Rodríguez

According to Francys Romero, the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a contract with free agent right-hander and Cuban product Yariel Rodríguez, pending physical. The deal/terms are reported to be a four-year pact worth $32 million with incentives and Enrique Rojas at ESPN added that the pitcher is currently waiting for a visa to leave the Dominican Republic to take the physical.

Rodríguez has been on of the most interesting free agent arms of the offseason, as the right-hander has spent the last three seasons pitching overseas in Nippon Professional Baseball with the Chunichi Dragons.

He did not pitch this year and instead trained in the Dominican as he pursued an MLB deal, leading to the Dragons to release the pitcher from his deal and the MLB making him a free agent earlier this winter. Prior to joining the Dragons, Rodríguez pitched at the top level in Cuba through parts of six seasons starting when he was 18 years old.

With the Dragons, Rodríguez authored a 3.03 ERA through 79 appearances (mostly in relief) and had a breakout 2022 campaign, where he pitched to a 1.15 ERA in 56 relief outings while allowing just seven earned runs compared to a 9.9 K/9 and a 0.915 WHIP.