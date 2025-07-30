Nestor Cortes Could Be a Hot Name at the Trade Deadline

Thursday’s 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline is rapidly approaching. While much of the focus is going to be on the headline-grabbing names, there are plenty of under-the-radar options that could be worthy of stealing some of the spotlight.

Looking at the pitching side of things, the aces in Sandy Alcantara, Joe Ryan, MacKenzie Gore, Dylan Cease and Zac Gallen will surely be the hot names over the next few days, and rightfully so.

Names like Ryan and Gore are carving out top-tier performances this season, while the likes Alcantara, Cease and Gallen may be struggling this year, but all have had their time in the limelight of Cy Young conversations in recent years.

That being said, not everyone on the market can be the type of pitcher those five names are. And better yet, not every team can afford, or are necessarily looking to acquire, a marquee arm like that at the deadline.