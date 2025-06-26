Did the Phillies Wait Too Long To Extend Ranger Suárez?

What’s more, the Philadelphia Phillies had three position players starting the All-Star Game (Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Alec Bohm), and the top two relievers in the NL by fWAR (Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm).

If anyone was going to be the odd man out, I thought it would be Suárez, who was already 28 years old and playing in his seventh big league season but had yet to ever qualify for the ERA title.

I try to avoid leaning on the concept of “underrated-ness” in my writing because it’s a quality that’s all but impossible to quantify. So, I won’t say that Suárez was underrated, but I will say that I felt as if his greatness might easily be overlooked.

I was thrilled when All-Star rosters were announced and the name “Ranger Suárez” was listed as part of the National League pitching staff. There was no question he deserved it, but we all know that the most deserving players aren’t always the ones that make the cut.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 16: Ranger Suarez #55 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after pitching a complete game shutout against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park on April 16, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Rockies 5-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Fast forward a year, and Suárez is pitching like an All-Star once again. Though he missed the first month of the 2025 season, he’s going to make it difficult for his fellow players to leave him off their ballots and/or for the commissioner’s office to ignore his All-Star case.

He has a 2.08 ERA through 10 games, and that includes his rough season debut, when he let seven runners cross the plate and couldn’t escape the fourth. Since that day, all nine of his outings have been quality starts. He’s pitched into the seventh in all but one. He has given up nine runs (eight earned) in 61.1 innings of work.