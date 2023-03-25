MLB Teams That Went from First to Worst

They didn’t take a step back. They took the elevator from the rooftop to the basement.

These are teams you don’t want to emulate. The inability for some to sustain success has sometimes gone to a tremendous degree, never more so than in 1915 when the Philadelphia A’s, which sold a majority of their key players for younger and cheaper replacements. The result was an astonishing 56-game difference.

While nobody matches that stark contrast, here are the others who also made no stops when heading downward.

1986-87 California Angels

It can’t be proven that Dave Henderson sent the Halos into a tailspin, but it’s far more than a coincidence. California was one strike away from making the ’86 World Series, until the backup outfielder homered in Game 5 in Anaheim. The Angels lost that day, then lost the next two in Boston, and lost 87 in 1987.